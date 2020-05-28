Search

R Ashwin makes his wife Prithi's birthday memorable. See photo

Published: May 28, 2020, 12:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

R Ashwin and Prithi Narayan tied the knot in 2011.

Picture Courtesy/ R Ashwin's Instagram
India cricketer R Ashwin posted a message for wife Prithi Narayanan on social media as she turned 32 on Tuesday.

The Indian all-rounder took to social media site Instagram to share a picture and wrote: “Many more happy returns of the day baby!!! @prithinarayanan...getting younger by the day and I am sure you will remember this birthday forever...[for more than just one reason].”

The post since has received 96,269 'likes'. R Ashwin and Prithi Narayan tied the knot in 2011. The couple have two daughters together - Adhya and Adhira.

