R Ashwin puts ODI, T20 dropping down to demand and supply

ipl-news

"I played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and I had a decent outing. That is how I look at it. I am playing cricket and it is not like I need to specialise in one particular format."

India cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin (left) and Dinesh Karthik during a promotional event at a hotel in Worli on Saturday. Pic/Atul Kamble

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played his last ODI and T20I two years ago. However, the Kings XI Punjab skipper pointed out that he is not a one-format (Test) bowler and is performing decently in other formats of the game too. "In the white ball format, my record is not bad as it is perceived to be.

The last one-day match that I played I got three for 28 [against West Indies]. I would always look back at my career and say it is not due to my effort that I am sitting out of the team, it is due to the supply and demand that the team requires," Ashwin told mid-day on the sidelines of the launch of CricFig figurine memorabilia on Saturday.

Ashwin pointed to his recent performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he claimed seven wickets in six games. "I played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and I had a decent outing. That is how I look at it. I am playing cricket and it is not like I need to specialise in one particular format."

During the last IPL edition, Ashwin was often seen bowling leg-spin. "I am just adding more ammunition to my own skill; adding more strength to my game and that's all it has always been. I never really played to the gallery, never really played for records and places. I just enjoy the sport. This sport has given me everything. Even today if I play a club game, I enjoy it," Ashwin said.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates