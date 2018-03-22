R Ashwin reveals his poetic side on World Poetry Day

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to social media to recall his childhood and spoke of some of his favourite poets on World Poetry Day yesterday



"Whenever there is talk of poetry, there are two gentlemen who come to my mind, they occupied a vast majority of my school days with annotations and extracts looming large. J Keats and William Wordsworth, with the later writing ‘The Prelude’ my all time favourite. #WorldPoetryDay," Ashwin, 31, wrote on his Twitter handle yesterday.

