R Ashwin: Want to wear blue jersey and play the World Cup

Having lost his ODI spot to younger crop of wrist spinners, senior off-spinner R Ashwin has resigned himself to the fate that his comeback will solely depend on how "others perceive" his brand of cricket.

Ashwin and another senior spinner Ravindra Jadeja have lost their places to young duo of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who have done well to become automatic selections.

Since getting the axe in 50-over format, Ashwin had been repeatedly asked about his future and as usual gave a pointed reply. "It entirely depends on what other people [team management and selectors] perceive of my cricket. It's definitely not in my control.

Like any other cricketer, I want to wear the blue jersey and represent India at the World Cup. That's obviously there deep with in," Ashwin told reporters at the unveiling of his Tamil Nadu Premier League side Dindigul Dragons. With Chahal and Kuldeep firmly entrenched, it seemed that Ashwin has made peace with the fact that chances of comeback in the ODIs in near future looks bleak.

