R Ashwin wishes wife Prithi Narayanan on eight wedding anniversary
Ravichandran Ashwin shared a picture with wife on social media
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin Instagrammed this picture with wife Prithi Narayanan on their eighth wedding anniversary and wrote, "All movies in the Romantic genre usually end with a 'lived happily ever after' and have never gone on to show what ensues. Eight years with Prithi Narayanan and it's safe to say that (the ebbs and flows), (the ups and downs) and beyond all else the happiness that has engulfed our eight year ride is unmatched. Thanks for putting up with me baby and happy Anniversary once again." See the full post on Instagram below.
All movies in the Romantic genre usually end with a “lived happily ever after” and have never gone on to show what ensues. 8 years with @prithinarayanan and it’s safe to say that (the ebbs and flows), (the ups and downs) and beyond all else the happiness that has engulfed our 8 year ride is unmatched. Thanks for putting up with meðð baby and happy Anniversary once again. @longines #anniversarywithlongines
Ravichandran Ashwin is currently part of India's squad against Bangladesh in the first Test match held in Indore.
R Ashwin and wife Prithi Narayan were married on November 13, 2011. In July 2015, the couple has had a daughter together and named her Akhira.
-
Ravichandran Ashwin is an Indian cricketer who bowls off-spin. He is also a lower-order batsman who has played crucial knocks for the Indian team in Tests and ODIs.
In pic: R Ashwin posted this cute picture of the joy he and his wife shared on his daughter's admission to school, he expressed, "Aaannddd we got our school admission, we all will be Aluminis of the same school now. Hopefully will also join the club. @prithinarayanan"
-
Ravichandran Ashwin holds the record of being the fastest Indian Test bowler to reach the 50, 100, 150, 200, 250 and 300-wicket mark.
In pic: R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan shared this picture, quoted, "Dreaming of a holiday already. Hmmm maybe one without the babies. Or a solo trip. Best. Don’t remember the last time I travelled solo. Have you? Where?"
-
In 2016, Ravichandran Ashwin won the ICC Cricketer of the Year award.
In pic: R Ashwin shared this picture after being selected to play for King's XI Punjab in the IPL auctions, he wrote, "Hello Punjab.. all the way from Joburg. #playpunjabi @prithinarayanan @kxipofficial @realpz @virendersehwag"
-
Ravichandran Ashwin was born in a Tamil family. Ashwin went to school at Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan and St. Bede's. R Ashwin then went on to attend the SSN College of Engineering and graduated with a BTech in Information Technology. Ashwin's father, Ravichandran, was also a cricketer at club level in Tamil Nadu who played as a fast bowler.
In pic: Ravichandran Ashwin posted this picture of himself and his wife Prithi Narayanan, having a good time in the UK, he wrote, "Enjoying our time travelling around the UK. #darts #jollyfarmer #traveldiaries"
-
On November 13, 2011, Ravichandran Ashwin married his childhood sweetheart Prithi Narayanan. Then on July 11, 2015, the couple became parents to a baby girl named Akhira. The couple was again blessed with a baby girl Aadhya, who was born in December 2016.
In pic: The couple definitely loves their shades! Ravichandran Ashwin and wife Prithi Narayanan aboard the team bus, during R Ashwin's Chennai Super Kings' days
-
Ravichandran Ashwin started off his IPL career in 2009 when he signed for Chennai Super Kings. He played seven very successful seasons in the team before joining Rising Super Giants in 2016.
In pic: R Ashwin and his wife Prithi Narayanan are both showing off an early morning glow, we wonder why, he wrote, "Breakfast time! @prithinarayanan"
-
Ravichandran Ashwin joined Kings XI Punjab during the IPL 2018 auctions and bagged Rs. 7.6 crores. He was subsequently also announced as the captain of the team.
In pic: R Ashwin posted this image while bidding goodbye to his wife, en route a long overseas tour for India. He captioned, "How much ever u get used to saying bye, expressions don't change"
-
In Ravichandran Ashwin's early years, he was the opening batsman for India Under 17 team before being replaced by Rohit Sharma due to lack of form.
In pic: Another cute picture of the Indian spinner R Ashwin, with his wife Prithi Narayanan, he wrote, "Nothing comes close to our family"
-
Ravichandran Ashwin actually started off playing cricket as a fast bowler, but later on his coach shifted him to spin bowling.
In pic: Prithi Narayanan and R Ashwin look like they are having a fun interview session here with the mic in hand. Ashwin captioned, "Answer me now!!"
-
Ashwin became the first cricketer to score a century and take five wickets in the same Test on two separate occasions. He achieved the feat with both matches being played against West Indies.
In pic: R Ashwin shared this picture with his family on a trip to South Africa. He wrote, "A pic from the Awesome foursome's holiday a few miles away from Joburg! #traveldiaries @prithinarayanan"
-
Ravichandran Ashwin is a recipient of the Arjuna award which he won in 2014.
In pic: A family that goes out together, stays together! R Ashwin's day out with Prithi Narayanan and daughter Akhira Ashwin, he captioned, "Family outing!"
-
Ravichandran Ashwin, on a recent live chat session with his fans on Instagram, confessed that he is open to going on Koffee With Karan as a guest, even after fellow cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul faced repercussions after appearing on the show.
In pic: A very cute picture of R Ashwin with his two daughters Akhira Ashwin and Adhya Ashwin and wife Prithi. He captioned, "Wasn't easy to get them both into a good mood"
-
Ravichandran Ashwin in all likelihood will be in the playing 11 vs the West Indies in the first Test and will be looking to assert that he is still one of the best spinners in world cricket.
R Ashwin shared this picture, wishing everyone a happy new year, he wrote, "Happy new year to all from the Ashwin family. #newyear #newhopes #newbeginnings @prithinarayanan"
-
The Ashwins are all smiles again! Prithi Narayanan shared this sweet picture of the awesome foursome on R Ashwin's birthday, she wrote, "Happy Birthday hubbbsandman. We love you! @rashwin99"
-
The elephant looks intimidating! Prithi Narayanan shared this picture, captioned, "Akhira sat still only after I told her we could take that elephant home. And my Aadhu can never ever be impressed #southafrica #suncity #visitsouthafrica #lostpalace #southafricatourism #aadhya #akhira #mybheem #khaleesinotkanmani #prithixaxaa #prithixtravels"
-
R Ashwin shared this picture with his wife Prithi and friends, from a dinner night-out at RPS owner Sanjiv Goenka's house. He wrote "Team dinner tonight hosted by the Goenka family"
-
R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan shared this beautiful collage, of her best moments from 2017. She wrote, "My #2017bestnine from Instagram. @rashwin99 and Punjabi food are the winners here"
-
R Ashwin shared this picture, while bidding goodbye to his mother and father ahead of a long overseas tour. He wrote, "Leaving home is hard every single time!!"
-
R Ashwin enjoys the simple life in the farm lands of Tamil Nadu during his off-season. He shared this picture with his mother, father and daughter during a family's day out
-
R Ashwin, shared this adorable picture of his wife Prithi Narayanan and his daughter. He quoted, "We play and run around all evening, to make amma happy about tiring ourselves #kidfunda #worcester #traveldiaries"
-
R Ashwin loves the joint family life, here he is pictured with his parents, wife and kids. He wrote, "One that lives with his whole family is always the richest in the world. Happy wedding day Appa and Amma. Thank you @prithinarayanan for arranging the dinner last evening. #happiness #myworld"
-
R Ashwin and wife Prithi Narayanan spotted enjoying the Christmas festivities with a few friends. He wrote, "Christmas party with @raaravind86 and @sanchcs, the Engineering soup boys. The wife's add on @prithinarayanan @vijy_04 @priyarkrishna to relive our old stories"
-
R Ashwin shared this cute picture from his daughter Adhya Ashwin's birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday darling!"
Indian star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and his wife Prithi Narayan celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary today. On this occasion, We take a look at the cricketer's life with his wife Prithi Narayanan and their two children and the fun times they share as a family. (Pictures/ Ravichandran Ashwin Instagram)
