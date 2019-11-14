R Ashwin wishes wife Prithi Narayanan on eight wedding anniversary

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin Instagrammed this picture with wife Prithi Narayanan on their eighth wedding anniversary and wrote, "All movies in the Romantic genre usually end with a 'lived happily ever after' and have never gone on to show what ensues. Eight years with Prithi Narayanan and it's safe to say that (the ebbs and flows), (the ups and downs) and beyond all else the happiness that has engulfed our eight year ride is unmatched. Thanks for putting up with me baby and happy Anniversary once again." See the full post on Instagram below.

Ravichandran Ashwin is currently part of India's squad against Bangladesh in the first Test match held in Indore.

R Ashwin and wife Prithi Narayan were married on November 13, 2011. In July 2015, the couple has had a daughter together and named her Akhira.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates