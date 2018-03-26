R Ashwin's elder daughter Akhira receives admission in his school

Now, Ashwin only hopes that his younger daughter Adhya, who was born in December 2016, gets admission in the same school

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was delighted his elder daughter Akhira, two, got admission at the same school he studied in. Incidentally, the Tamil Nadu tweaker and his wife Prithi both studied in Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan at Chennai.

Now, Ashwin only hopes that his younger daughter Adhya, who was born in December 2016, gets admission in the same school. "Aaannddd we got our school admission, we all will be Aluminis of the same school now. Hopefully, AA will also join the club. @prithinarayanan," he tweeted yesterday.

R Ashwin has played 57 Tests with 311 wickets and 111 ODIs with 150 wickets to his hame. R Ashwin and his wife Prithi Narayanan were married in 2011.

