R-Day tribute to SH Raza

If you've wanted to try your hand at painting and have been acquainted with the works of progressive artist SH Raza, sign up for a workshop that pays tribute to the late artiste, keeping with the theme of Republic Day and bringing to light a national treasure through his work.

Facilitated by Saturday Art Class, an initiative by Chhavi Khandelwal and Manasi Mehan that uses art to reach people, the workshop will first introduce participants to the life and work of Raza, before briefing them about his distinct style. Raza's paintings primarily revolve around nature and its various facets. Over the years, his paintings evolved from being purely expressionist landscapes to abstract ones. He believes the Bindu (dot) to be the centre of creation and existence and his works reflect this particular thinking. This will help participants make their own versions of his work.



SH Raza

On January 25, 3 pm onwards

At Levi's Lounge, Unit 2, New Mahalaxmi Silk Mills, Mathuradas Mills Compound, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel.

Log on to www.insider.in (to RSVP)

Free

