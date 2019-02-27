R Kelly walks out of jail after 'friend' posts bail

international

The rapper's next hearing is scheduled for March 22. He is, however, due in court on March 6 for a separate hearing, related to his outstanding child-support payments of amounting to USD 160,000

R. Kelly (R) and his attorney Steve Greenberg leave Cook County jail. Pic/AFP

New York: R Kelly, who has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse, was released from jail after the R&B singer posted USD 100,000 in bail.

According to Cook County, jail records cited by the New York Times, a woman who described herself as a friend from the Chicago area paid the said amount, the standard 10 per cent bail fee, to secure his release Monday. Kelly pleaded not guilty to all 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse levelled against him at the hearing.

He had been in prison since he turned himself in to police authorities Friday night after his indictment earlier that day. The rapper's next hearing is scheduled for March 22. He is, however, due in court on March 6 for a separate hearing, related to his outstanding child-support payments of amounting to USD 160,000.

USD 1l

Amount of bail posted for Kelly

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever