R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham to premiere on October 2

Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, Nishabdham is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and stars Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Anjali in lead roles.

Nishabdham is a suspense-thriller revolving around a speech and hearing impaired artist, her celebrity-musician husband, and the strange disappearance of her best friend. The gripping suspense thriller also stars Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala. The film marks the Indian cinema debut of Michael Madsen (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Kill Bill, Reservoir Dogs).

Taking to their social media, Amazon Prime Video shared:

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, "We are delighted to now premiere Nishabdham/Silence - a title that brings superstars R. Madhavan and Anushka Shetty together on the screen. The film will mark Anushka Shetty's digital debut and brings R. Madhavan back to Prime Video, after the super-hit season 1 of Breathe."

Director Hemanth Madhukar said, "Since we announced the project, the excitement of fans to watch the movie has been palpable. We have been waiting for the right opportunity to bring to audiences this ambitious story starring some of the best Indian talent. The movie was shot in parallel in both Telugu and Tamil."

"Sakshi is a character very new to me compared to all that I have played so far," said Nishabdham actor Anushka Shetty. "A character that pushed me out of my comfort zone, a character I'm glad it came my way. It was really nice to work with Madhavan again, always been an admirer of his work. Subbaraju, Avasarala Srinivas, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Micheal Madsen, Olivia Dunkley and our director Hemanth Madhukar, Mr Vivek Kuchibhotla, DOP Shaneil Deo and each and every one of our technicians and crew who are a part of Nishabdham - Thank you."

"I enjoy watching and being a part of thriller films. Nishabdham is definitely one of the most intriguing movies that I have been associated with," said R Madhavan. He added, "Set in the US and shot extensively in Seattle and other parts of the US, the story is relatable to global audiences."

Sakshi, a talented artist who is deaf and mute, gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted. With a team of police detectives determined to get to the bottom of the case and the list of suspects ranging from a ghost to a missing young girl, Nishabdham promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience guessing until the very end.

