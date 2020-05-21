R. Madhavan and Dia Mirza reunite 19 years after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein for this reason

In 2001, Bollywood saw one of its most contagious love stories, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. It was the debut vehicle of South star R. Madhavan and Dia Mirza. 19 years have passed and the film enjoys a cult following due to the lead pair's chemistry and a haunting soundtrack.

Every year when the film turns a year older, or should we say younger, both the actors take to their social media accounts to celebrate the occasion with their fans. Now, they have reunited after 19 years for something more special and crucial. The world is about to celebrate Environment Day on June 5 and the actors could be seen discussing their love for animals and nature.

Have a look at the full discussion on Mirza's Instagram account right here:

"Maddy is very special. Along with being an amazing artist, he is an incredible human being with whom I share a strong love for nature," Dia said while introducing him. The Instagram Live reunited the duo that brought to life the iconic romance of Reena and Maddy. "I know people have been dying to see us on screen. It's been over 19 years and somehow I'm still inundated with songs, scenes, and dialogues from the film every day on my social media," Madhavan said, finding it overwhelming, like Dia, that their story still connects with audiences so effortlessly.

There have been talks of a sequel or a spin-off to the film. Remarking on that, Dia said, "We are doing our best to make it happen, but we will only work together when we can give our best. There is something so special about Reena and Maddy and I think there was an innocence and honesty we shared in RHTDM that resonates so deeply with everyone even today. We wouldn't want to dilute that in any way."

But the conversation wasn't just about their reunion and the cult the film enjoys, it was equally about preserving the environment, their mutual love for nature and animals, and also the crippling fear the outbreak of Coronavirus has created worldwide.

"I think the COVID era has made everybody take a deeper look at themselves, more than anything else. A lot of priorities are becoming clearer as we go along, and I think one of the things that everybody is realising is how important it is to be in touch with who you really are, what really makes sense," Madhavan said, adding that, "Without a doubt, it doesn't matter which community or religion you belong to because eventually, you have to be one with nature to be at peace."

The conversation ended with both actors asking everyone to be more compassionate. "It's going to be a very changed world when we all get out there and we're all going to come from a place of stress, insecurities, and fears. One thing that is necessary and most welcome is an abundance of

compassion and understanding," Maddy said.

