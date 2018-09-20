R. Madhavan and Hansika Motwane bag Style Icon Award

regional-cinema

Sangeeta Pendurkar felicitated actors R. Madhavan and Hansika Motwane with the 'Pantaloons Style Icon Award'

R. Madhavan

Pantaloons SIIMA saw the superstars of the South Indian film fraternity come together to celebrate the best of talent from the Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries. Sangeeta Pendurkar, CEO, Pantaloons, said, 'On behalf of Pantaloons, we take this opportunity to congratulate all the winners of Pantaloons SIIMA 2018. Pantaloons, India's leading family fashion destination, is delighted to be associated with the seventh edition of SIIMA, a platform that globally recognizes the talent and work produced by our South Indian Cinema. Films and fashion have always co-existed, with one having the ability to influence the other. Moreover, as someone once said, when films tell a story, clothes become the words. We are happy that this partnership has brought together the best of fashion and the best of the film fraternity on the same platform.'

Pendurkar felicitated actors R. Madhavan and Hansika Motwane with the 'Pantaloons Style Icon Award'. Styled by Pantaloons, the event was hosted by Sathish Muthukrishnan, Dhanya Balakrishna, Ranjini Haridas, Priyadarshi, Sreemukhi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Vijay and Samyukta Hegde and they left no stone unturned in entertaining the audiences.

Veteran singer Pulapaka Susheela was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by National Award winning playback singer K. S. Chithra. The grand event was filled with the who's who of the illustrious South Indian film fraternity including R. Madhavan, Rana Daggubati, Puneeth Rajkumar, S. Sashikanth, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kabir Khan, Allu Arvind, Khushboo Sundar, Shriya Saran, S. J. Surya, Aditi Rao Hydari and many more.

The seventh edition of Pantaloons SIIMA, the biggest and the most viewed South Indian Film Awards was held at the prestigious Bollywood Parks, Dubai. Pantaloons, a division of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., has over 284 stores across 132+ towns and cities in the country. The brand has total 69 stores in south which includes Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever