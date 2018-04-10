R. Madhavan on son winning bronze medal: Proud moment for Sarita and me

R. Madhavan and wife Sarita ecstatic after son Vedaant won a bronze medal for India in the 1500 meter freestyle at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championship 2018

Actor R. Madhavan's 12-year-old son won a bronze medal for India in the 1500 meter freestyle at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championship 2018. Madhavan announced the news on Instagram on Monday. "Proud moment for Sarita (his wife) and I, as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international swim meet in Thailand today. Thank you for all your blessings," he posted along with a photograph of his son holding the medal and certificate with the backdrop of a stadium.

Madhavan was last seen in web series Breathe, which explores the life of an ordinary man facing extraordinary circumstances. Recently, R. Madhavan had to opt out of Rohit Shetty's Simmba due to injury. The actor expressed disappointment on Twitter. He wrote, "I am a crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. My son is also his fan. It breaks our hearts that I'm not able to be a part of the film because of an injury. This is a huge opportunity and excitement lost (sic)." Considering that Shetty is a prolific filmmaker, there will be another chance for Maddy soon.

Also read: After Abhishek Bachchan and R Madhavan, Sonu Sood finalized for Simmba

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

With inputs from IANS