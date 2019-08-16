R Madhavan trolled for keeping a cross at home; actor hits back

regional-cinema

In a strange twist, actor R Madhavan was trolled for keeping a cross in his home. The actor slammed the troll with a profound tweet. Check it out!

Madhavan with son Vedaant and father. Pic/instagram.com/actormaddy

Rocketry actor R Madhavan was trolled today for keeping a cross at home. The actor had posted a lovely picture of himself along with his father and son Vedaant celebrating Raksha Bandhan and Avani Avittam, a Hindu festival. In a weird turn of events, however, a troll spotted a cross in the background and decided to focus on it and question Madhavan's faith.

The troll took to Twitter to slam the actor for the 'fake drama' he did. The troll wrote, "Why do they have a across in the background?! Is that a Mandir? You just lost my respect. Do you find Hindu Gods in Christian churches? All this is fake drama you did today!"

Ever the calm and collected person, Madhavan responded with a tweet of his own. He tweeted, "I really don't worry about respect from the likes of you. I hope you get well soon..."

The actor continued, "I have been taught from my very childhood to maintain my identity with pride but at the same time RESPECT each and every faith, belief and region. 'Yemmadhamum Sammadham' (I respect each religion as my own). I hope my son follows that too (sic)."

On the work front, Madhavan will be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. The film marks the directorial debut of Madhavan, who will also portray the protagonist. The film is slated for release later this year.

Talking about the same, a source revealed to mid-day, "In the course of shooting the film, the two (director Ananth Mahadevan and Madhavan) realised that they had a different vision for the story, which was leading to creative differences between them. They had a discussion about it and decided to part ways amicably."

When mid-day reached out to Madhavan, he said, "Ananth Mahadevan is a talented filmmaker. But, owing to unavoidable circumstances and certain pressing commitments, he could no longer direct Rocketry. The film is shaping up well and I can't wait to tell Nambi Narayanan's story."

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of S. Nambi Narayanan, an Indian scientist and aerospace engineer. While he was a senior officer with ISRO, he was in charge of the cryogenics division. He was falsely accused of espionage and was arrested in 1994. The charges against him, however, were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 1996, and the Supreme Courts of India declared him not guilty in 1998.

