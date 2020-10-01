R. Madhavan: Very hurt with what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput, justice needs to be given

After the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, a lot of actors and filmmakers of the Hindi film industry have spoken another the scathing incident and justice has to be given to the late actor. And the recent actor to talk about it is R. Madhavan.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, he spoke about his hurt of losing the actor and how justice has to be served. He said, "I am very hurt with what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput and definitely justice needs to be given for a situation like that. On that front I am happy that so much attention has been drawn."

He added, "I don't agree with everything that has been done with the case because I feel that I want to remember Sushant as the strong powerful guy that I met for a few times only, but I remember him as a guy full of energy. I wish that memory of him was kept alive instead of all the things being said about him."

After the Mumbai Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation and Narcotics Control Bureau have stepped in for investigating the case and talking about this, and the attacks that have been made on Bollywood celebrities on social media, the actor said, "Of course, the entire industry is being rattled because of all the other investigations happening. I don't want to add to the chaos. I really believe that India is in the right hands when it comes to our agencies. I am very confident that they will come up with absolute truth as far as Sushant's demise is concerned."

Coming to Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb.

