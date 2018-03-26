R Madhavan's heartbroken after he had to opt out of Simmba

R Madhavan has opted out of Rohit Shetty's Simmba



R Madhavan

R Madhavan has opted out of Rohit Shetty's Simmba. Last evening, the actor expressed disappointment on Twitter. He wrote, "I am a crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. My son is also his fan. It breaks our hearts that I'm not able to be a part of the film because of an injury. This is a huge opportunity and excitement lost (sic)." Considering that Shetty is a prolific filmmaker, there will be another chance for Maddy soon.

Madhavan was last seen in web series Breathe, which explores the life of an ordinary man facing extraordinary circumstances. "The injury kind of ruined everything," the actor had told IANS in an earlier interview after he had to opt out of the Saif-starrer.

