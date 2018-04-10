R Madhavan's son Vedant wins swimming bronze medal for India

"Proud moment for Sarita (his wife) and I, as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international swim meet in Thailand today

Bollywood actor R Madhavan's son, Vedaant won a bronze medal for India in the 1500m freestyle at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championship yesterday.

"Proud moment for Sarita (his wife) and I, as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international swim meet in Thailand today. Thank you for all your blessings," wrote Madhavan on Instagram along with a photograph of his son holding the medal (right) and certificate with the backdrop of a stadium.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan can be seen in the latest web-series Breathe along with Amit Sadh. R Madhavan made his Bollywood debut in the 2001 hit Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates