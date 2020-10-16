Raakesh Trivedi's ingenious personality proves that he is a true exemplar of versatility personified

There are very few mavens in the business of media and entertainment who have carved a niche and a brand of their own. With a mind of an alchemist and the mettle of an explorer, Raakesh Trivedi is the first name that comes to mind when one thinks of experimenting beyond assembly line ideas and kosher concepts. With 18 years of experience that ranges from television, live events, digital media, advertising and brand activations; Raakesh Trivedi has risen to fame as the go-to guy to solve the most complex and wide-ranging issues of entertainment companies in every stratum in the Indian media industry.



Started as Designer in Exhibition Industry, Raakesh acquired complete command over 3D Set designing and entered into the world of Events & Entertainment. With his strong background in designing fiction & non-fiction show content, Creative New Intellectual Properties (IP's), Designing Creative acts for Live Events & Shows, Raakesh started touching new heights within no time.

On the work front, Raakesh is best know as conceptualizer for live event companies, a producer for events, digital networks and television, set designer, 3D animator, script supervisor, casting manager to venturing into his own entertainment & events empire SHIV TATTVA PRODUCTIONS. Being the Founder & Managing Director of Shiv Tattva Productions with almost two decades of experience exposed Raakesh to various hardships that made him hit the ground running throughout his journey.

From past few months, while the entire world is suffering because of the COVID-19 crisis, Raakesh utilised the time in coming up with a unique concept, a Music Channel with a vision to make this into Music Label.

Named as I Roots Music aka Indian Roots Music, it is a platform created to encourage, guide and support Indian Artists to explore the wide horizons of music and present the plethora of genres that charms the audience. Indian Roots Music believes in being rooted in core while spreading out branches across the globe. Introducing the world with the hidden musical gems of India to world, their aim is to diversify the approach towards music without creating limitations of language, genre or instruments to create songs, musical series that appeals not only the local but the global Markets.



Owing to Raakesh’s craze to try new technology and his Experience in advertising, profound knowledge of the post-production process such as editorial, animation, Audio & Visual helped Raakesh pave his way to success and how!

Over the years, Raakesh has won several awards like winning Bronze in Wow Awards Asia 2020 for the Category of Décor / Theme Integration for a Social Event.

Audiences are now looking forward to witnessing I Roots Music carving an unmovable place in the entertainment and music industry.

