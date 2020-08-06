Raat Akeli Hai actor Ravi Sah is grateful to reunite with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tigmanshu Dhulia

Actor Ravi Sah, who was seen in the critically-acclaimed film Paan Singh Tomar, and also in notable roles in Jamtara, Life of an Outcast, and Dabangg 2, is currently seen playing a villainous character in Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte.

On talking about his role, he said, "I'm essaying a very brutal and villainous role named Keval. I paid attention to every detailing of the character and his relationship with other characters. He doesn't have much dialogues but is very deep and intense role where one can't predict what is in his mind. He is very unpredictable. That's the reason we have kept less dialogue - A silent killer. I tried to understand the character psychologically. Since there was less dialogue, it was a responsibility to convey it through expressions, body language and attitude. Also my get-up and look detailing added it to the role."

Sharing his experience working with Nawazuddin he adds, "I and Nawazuddin worked together in Paan Singh Tomar. So he very well knows my potential. He is a well-established actor so his praises means a lot to me. I'm really grateful that he appreciated my work through twitter. It was a kind of acknowledgement that I got for my work. During our early days of career he used to motivate me saying 'apne aap ko kharch mat kar bacha ke rakh tu lambi race ka ghoda hai'."

He further added, "I really imbibed his words and did selective films that time. Back then it was such a compliment for me to work with Irfan sir, Nawazuddin and Tigmanshu Dhulia in same project in Paan Singh Tomar. So after 8 years, again Nawazuddin, myself and Tigmanshu Dhulia (as an actor) came together in Raat Akeli Hai. My most of the scenes in Raat Akeli is with Nawazuddin and Radhika. Also some brutal scenes of myself alone. I had a very comfortable time shooting with Nawazuddin, Tigmanshu and Aditya Shrivastava as I had worked with them before."

