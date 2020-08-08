Raat Akeli Hai co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all praises for Radhika Apte

The murder mystery titled 'Raat Akeli Hai' recently released on a leading OTT platform and has been garnering immense love and appreciation from the audiences. The audiences have loved Radhika's character of a starlet woman and how effortlessly, she has portrayed her character. The actress is currently basking in the glory of her act.

Recently, her Raat Akeli Hai co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui praised Radhika Apte for her craft and shared his experience on working with her over his social media and said, “Preparing & creating the inner & outer world makes @radhika_apte get into the soul of the character easily. While acting with her, one always feels that the camera should never go off (sic)".

The two have come back with a bang on OTT platform with their latest release and have been the favourite on-screen couple because the chemistry is just phenomenal. Previously, this power pair was seen together in Sacred Games and Manjhi - The Mountain Man and was lauded by all. This on-screen pairing has always been the one the audiences wait for eagerly to be seen on screen.

Radhika Apte has always won hearts of the audiences by playing unique and unconventional characters on-screen and has broken a lot of stereotypes with her roles and has set the bar high with a straight example. The OTT queen recently donned the director's hat and made her directorial debut 'Sleepwalkers' and has got all praises. The actress will be seen next in her international project 'A call to spy'

