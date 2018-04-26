Raat Kamaal Hai: Guru Randhawa latest single is a foot tapping number

A romantic, peppy dance track, Guru Randhawa, and Khushali Kumar are seen at their glamorous best in the video



Guru Randhawa and Khushali Kumar in a still from the song, Raat Kamaal Hai. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Guru Randhawa's latest single, Raat Kamaal Hai gets you grooving! Sung by the Lahore sensation Guru Randhawa and award-winning singer Tulsi Kumar, the video features Guru and the hot and sizzling Khushali Kumar. A romantic, peppy dance track, Khushali, and Guru are seen at their glamorous best in the video. The chemistry between the two is electrifying.

Watch the video here:

Recounting her experience on making the video Khushali shares, "It's been shot so amazingly at a romantic mountain lakeside. It's probably every girl's dream to visit such a place with her love. The song's got a catchy vibe. It's still playing in my head on the loop."

Guru Randhawa adds, "Raat Kamaal Hai is an all-out party song about having fun. We've used contemporary dance beats (club mix). I'm hoping my fans will love the song. It's been an amazing experience collaborating with Tulsi and Khushali for the first time."

Says Tulsi Kumar, "This is my first collaboration with Guru Randhawa. Our voices have blended beautifully. I hope to present a new side to me with this song." The song, composed and penned by Guru Randhawa, promises to be a visual and aural treat for listeners.

