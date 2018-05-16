Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal is Bollywood's latest crush and these photos are proof

Though Vicky Kaushal might be known as the sweet timid boy of tinsel town let us tell you, the lad has recently been breaking the internet with his hot avatar



One of Vicky Kaushal's posts from his official Instagram account

Actor Vicky Kaushal made his debut in the film industry with Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan and ever since then this sweet looking boy has been riding on a high tide. And while he blows the candles for his 30th birthday on Wednesday, we are sure the celebrations have doubled up for the actor this year with his latest film Raazi emerging successful at the box office.



Though Vicky might be known as the sweet timid boy of tinsel town let us tell you, the lad has recently been breaking the internet with his hot avatar. In fact, Vicky has emerged as the latest crush of Bollywood and these pictures of him will totally justify what we are saying...

After Masaan, the actor was seen in films like Zubaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, Bombay Velvet and others, Raazi being the latest. His recent web-show on Netflix Love Per Square Foot also won many hearts. The birthday boy has an interesting lineup. Yes, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Sanju, Manmarziyaan, Uri, Lust Stories and Bombay Velvet 2.

Talking about his birthday plans to DNA, the actor revealed that he will have a working birthday, clarifying he loves the same and feels it’s a good sign. The actor also further added that he will be spending his day in a five-hour workshop for his next Uri, for the shooting of which he will be travelling to Serbia in the next 10 days.

Vicky Kaushal will be filming for Uri for the next 2 months, but in the interview, he also quipped that the success of Raazi has made his birthday even more special and while he is having the best of time in his life at present, we hope the good times continue.

We wish Vicky many many happy returns of the day!

