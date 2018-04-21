Raazi: Alia Bhatt spies on the audience at a theatre

In its first, this was a first of its kind, two-way live with theatre audiences. Alia Bhatt, who plays the role of a spy, turned a spy quite literally



Alia Bhatt

The trailer of Meghna Gulzar's Raazi was launched recently and taking her character too seriously, the actress spied on theatre audiences watching her film's trailer on the theatre screen. The screen later appeared on a two-way facebook Live cam in front of them and interacted with the audience as they could both see each other.

Alia Bhatt took this promotional strategy to three cities - Kolkata, Delhi & Mumbai while Alia was sitting out of the Dharma Productions office. She interacted with these viewers who had just watched the trailer and discussed their thoughts on it.



In its first, this was a first of its kind, two-way live with theatre audiences. Alia Bhatt, who plays the role of a spy, turned a spy quite literally! The audience was thrilled with the innovation and expressed their excitement to watch the film.

Meghna Gulzar's Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's Calling Sehmat, a novel inspired by the almost-unbelievable real-life story of a woman who Sikka named Sehmat, to protect her identity. Alia is playing Sehmat, a Kashmiri woman who marries a Pakistani officer with the intention to source out intelligence details and pass it off to Indian forces. Vicky Kaushal is essaying the role of the Pakistani officer.

Raazi is being produced by Karan Johar and Vineet Jain. It is scheduled to release on 11 May 2018.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Starrer Raazi Becomes The Fastest Trending Trailer On Social Media

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates