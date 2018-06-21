Raazi Box office: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer mints over Rs 200 cr worldwide

Directed by Meghna Gulazar and co-produced by Junglee Pictures, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles

Still from Raazi

Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi has minted over Rs 200 crore worldwide, announced filmmaker Karan Johar, who has co-produced the film. The Meghna Gulzar directorial, which minted Rs 32.94 crore in India on its opening weekend, was distributed internationally by Zee Studios International, releasing in 450 screens across 42 countries, read a statement to IANS.

Karan shared the news on his Twitter account on Wednesday. "A proud film! Rs 207 crore gross worldwide," Karan tweeted.

The film revolves around a girl Sehmat, portrayed by Alia Bhatt. She plays a Kashmiri girl that gets married to a Pakistani army officer, essayed by Vicky Kaushal. Turns out, she is a spy working for Indian intelligence.

Helmed by Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the spy-romantic flick is based on Calling Sehmat, a best-selling book by Harinder Sikka. Remarkably, Raazi is Alia Bhatt's third film in the 100-cr club, after 2 States and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. It is Vicky's first film in the elite club. The film was released on May 11.

