Raazi: 'Daughter', 'wife' and 'spy' Alia Bhatt shares new posters of the film

The makers of Raazi have released a new poster of the film, which portrays Alia Bhatt as a doting daughter



Alia Bhatt in the new poster from Raazi

Alia Bhatt shared a new poster from her upcoming Meghna Gulzar film, Raazi. The poster has her as a doted daughter. Alia looks resplendent in the poster. The actress captioned the picture as, "A daughter... #ShadesOfRaazi @meghnagulzar @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures @vineetjaintimes @apoorvamehta18 (sic)."

Alia Bhatt's film Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's Calling Sehmat, a novel inspired by the almost-unbelievable real-life story of a woman who Sikka named Sehmat, to protect her identity. Alia is playing Sehmat, a Kashmiri woman who marries a Pakistani officer with the intention to source out intelligence details and pass it off to Indian forces. Vicky Kaushal is essaying the role of the Pakistani officer.

In the other poster shared by the makers, Alia Bhatt is the perfect wife to Vicky Kaushal.

Her third character as a spy was shared by filmmaker Meghna Gulzar.

Raazi is being directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar and Vineet Jain. It is scheduled to release on 11 May 2018.

