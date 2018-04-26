Raazi Dilbaro song: Alia Bhatt melody is dedicated to all fathers and daughters

After releasing the first song, Ae Watan from Raazi, the makers have released its second song, Dilbaro, picturised on Alia Bhatt, which is an ode to all fathers and daughters



Alia Bhatt in a still from the song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

After revealing the patriotic side of Alia Bhatt through the song, Ae Watan, the makers of the film have released the second song of the film, Dilbaro. The song, which begins with a folklore, succeeds in striking the emotional chord between fathers and daughters. A father-daughter relationship has been shown in the purest form, while an emotional Alia is all set to take charge of her country's pride through her marriage with a Pakistani officer, essayed by Vicky Kaushal. The song is set on the backdrop of Alia leaving her parent's home after her nuptials.

Watch the song here:

Penned by celebrated lyricist Gulzar, the song is crooned by Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf, and Shankar Mahadevan, it's music has been composed by Mahadevan.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt took this promotional strategy to three cities - Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai while Alia was sitting out of the Dharma Productions office. She interacted with these viewers who had just watched the trailer and discussed their thoughts on it.

In its first, this was a first of its kind, two-way live with theatre audiences. Alia Bhatt, who plays the role of a spy, turned a spy quite literally! The audience was thrilled with the innovation and expressed their excitement to watch the film.

Meghna Gulzar's Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's Calling Sehmat, a novel inspired by the almost-unbelievable real-life story of a woman who Sikka named Sehmat, to protect her identity. Alia is playing Sehmat, a Kashmiri woman who marries a Pakistani officer with the intention to source out intelligence details and pass it off to Indian forces. Vicky Kaushal is essaying the role of the Pakistani officer.

Raazi is being produced by Karan Johar and Vineet Jain. It is scheduled to release on 11 May 2018.

Also Read: Raazi Ae Watan Song: Arijit Singh's Voice Picturised On Alia Bhatt Evokes Patriotism

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates