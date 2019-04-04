IPL 2019: Kagiso Rabada's toe-crushing yorkers vs David Warner's massive sixes, DC host SRH

ipl-news

A dramatic lower-order collapse against Kings XI Punjab exposed Delhi's batting frailties and Shreyas Iyer would look to plug those holes to stand a chance of taming Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have been on a roll with back-to-back wins

David Warner (Pic/ Twitter)

Delhi Capitals host high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Feroz Shah Kotla on April 4, with Shreyas Iyer's team desperately looking for a win to keep their promising IPL 2019 campaign on track.

A dramatic lower-order collapse against Kings XI Punjab exposed Delhi's batting frailties and Shreyas Iyer would look to plug those holes to stand a chance of taming Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have been on a roll with back-to-back wins.

A new look Delhi made a rampaging start to the season with a superb win over three-time former champions Mumbai Indians but since then they have struggled with their lower-order.

Delhi are currently fifth in the eight team standings with two wins and as many loses after four games and consistency is something which they would be looking for. Delhi had failed to score six runs from the last over against Kolkata Knight Riders, thus taking the match to Super Over and it was only due to Kagiso Rabada's superb yorkers, they had managed to scrape through in the end.

However, Delhi's lower-order came unstuck against Kings XI on Monday night when they inexplicably lost seven wickets for eight runs to lose the game by 14 runs.

Battle To Watch Out For: Kagiso Rabada vs David Warner

Kagiso Rabada has underlined Delhi Capitals' IPL 2019 season with a brilliant super-over against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he was bowling to the likes of Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Robin Uthappa, conceding just 7 runs and winning the match for the Capitals.

David Warner: On the other hand David Warner has absolutely lit up IPL 2019 with 254 runs in 3 matches and thereby owning the Orange Cap in the season. If David Warner is able to hold fort against Kagiso Rabada's yorkers today, then it will be fireworks at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Here is a look at how fans are prepping up for the big game:

@DelhiCapitals boys

In powerplay

2 Rabada

2 Morris

2 Sandeep

Getting Openers is the key Today#DCvSRH — RAJðÂÂÂNTRðÂÂªðÂÂª (@Rajagopal4545) April 4, 2019

#DCvSRH | SunRisers have history on their side as far as numbers go. Can DelhiCapitals stop the 'Orange Army' at Kotla? #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/FV869Lfvqq — Circle of Sports (@CircleofSports1) April 4, 2019

#SelectDugout The SRH openers have scored the bulk of runs for their team till now, and the middle order hasn't been tested much. In case the openers falling cheaply, how do you see the others performing? #DCvSRH #VIVOIPL — Swetha Harini (@Swez_S) April 4, 2019

Dilli ke dhurandaro ne #DCvSRH ke liye ki hain jam kar taiyaari ðÂÂªðÂÂ»



Kuch hi palon mein hain asli muqable ki baari! ðÂ¤©



Neela pehenke #QilaKotla aao aur roar machao ðÂÂ¯#ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals #IPL #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/E79g5PAqkL — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 4, 2019

Gearing up for the Delhi challenge ðÂÂª



How many runs ðÂÂÂ will he score today? #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs @jbairstow21 pic.twitter.com/9vuJy9sZqo — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 4, 2019

Pool sessions = ðÂÂÂ sessions



Our Risers had a fun game of pool volleyball as they reached the capital for the next game! #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs pic.twitter.com/pNaErbZUlI — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 4, 2019

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates