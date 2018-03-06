Rabi crops sowing in Chhattisgarh: 84 per cent of target met

Wheat has been sown on 1,80,380 hectares, paddy on 46,000 hectares, maize on 71,000 hectares and other grain crops on 6,000 hectares, he said

Raipur: Sowing of Rabi crops has been nearly completed in Chhattisgarh, covering around 15.61 lakh hectares, an agriculture department official said on Tuesday.

"Farmers have completed sowing of Rabi crops on 15,61,390 hectares of land against the target of 18.51 lakh hectares," the official said. "So 84 per cent of the target has been achieved," he added.

Foodgrains, pulses, oil seeds and vegetables have been sown during the ongoing season, he said. Wheat has been sown on 1,80,380 hectares, paddy on 46,000 hectares, maize on 71,000 hectares and other grain crops on 6,000 hectares, he said. Pulses including gram, peas, masoor dal (red lentils) have been sown on 7.50 lakh hectares.

An area of around 2.56 lakh hectares is under oilseed crops including alsi, mustard, toriya, til (sesame) and sunflower. Vegetables have been cultivated on 1.83 lakh hectares while sugarcane is growing on 23,000 hectares, he added.

