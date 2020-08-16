Rabia Khan: Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian victims of serial killing, just like Jiah Khan

Rabia Khan, the mother of late Bollywood actor Jiah Khan, has said that she believes that her daughter, Sushant Singh Rajput, and his ex-manager Disha Salian fell victim to serial killing and asserted that people from Bollywood and politics were involved in the two deaths in June that she as dubbed murders.

Rabia, who herself has worked in a few Bollywood films in the 80s, said that from the similarities in all the three death cases, it could be easily made out that the same crime syndicate had given effect to these crimes.

She also drew parallels between the cases of Sushant Singh Rajput and her daughter to buttress her assertions. Jiah Nafisa Khan had allegedly committed suicide at her Juhu flat in June 3, 2013 at the age of 25.

In an exclusive telephonic interview to IANS from London, Rabia said: "I have the feeling that whosoever killed Jiah has also used Rhea (Chakraborty) to kill Sushant."

"The person who killed Jiah has killed Sushant. My child's boyfriend used her for her money. He controlled Jiah. Rhea was also doing the same. From where did she get this much money? If it came from Sushant, we know that (it is possible) since he was doing films, endorsements, and advertisements. If not, from where did all the money come from? Was she into drug trafficking? Was she into narcotics? Was she friends with drug peddlers?" asked Rabia, who was married to Indian-origin US businessman Ali Rizhvi Khan.

She had worked in movies like 'Arrested', 'Karamyudh' (both 1985) and 'Locket' (1986). Rabia added: "Rhea is not as shrewd as she is projected to be. Whoever is conducting the whole affair (from behind the scenes) is responsible for the serial murders in view of the similarities in the Jiah and Sushant cases."

"The person who killed Jiah killed Sushant too," Rabia alleged. She asserted that her late daughter was 'brave' and that was the reason she was in Bollywood, pointing out that she had acted along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Nishabd) in 2007 and Aamir Khan in Gajni in 2008.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever