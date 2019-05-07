10 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to chew on

national

Rabindranath Tagore's teachings and thoughts are motivation to students and people. Here are few inspiring quotes by the great man!

Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore, who was fondly called as Gurudev, was born in the Jorasanko mansion in Kolkata to parents Debendranath Tagore and Sarada Devi. He was educated at home and at seventeen was sent to England for formal schooling. In the later years, in addition to his literary activities, he managed the family estates which brought him into close touch with common people and increased his interest in social reforms.

He was philosopher as well as an artist who wrote dramas and novels. He alos used to composed music and various songs. He was the first Asian won Noble Prize in Literature. His teachings and thoughts are motivation to students and people. Here are few inspiring quotes by the great man!

You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.

Don't limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time.

Love is an endless mystery, for it has nothing else to explain it.

Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.

Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it.

Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.

Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom.

Facts are many, but the truth is one.

The water in a vessel is sparkling; the water in the sea is dark. The small truth has words which are clear; the great truth has great silence.

When I stand before thee at the day's end, thou shalt see my scars and know that I had my wounds and also my healing.

