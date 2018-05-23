Race 3 actor Saqib Saleem lands deal with leading auto brand

Saqib Saleem's cool and macho look in the trailer of the upcoming thriller, Race 3, has fetched him a brand endorsement. He is in talks with an auto brand to be the face of their new campaign



Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem's cool and macho look in the trailer of the upcoming thriller, Race 3, has fetched him a brand endorsement. He is in talks with an auto brand to be the face of their new campaign.

Saqib Saleem has started beefing up for the climax sequence of his upcoming film, the Salman Khan starrer, Race 3. The actor is on a weight gaining-spree and hopes to pack on 10 kilos ahead of the second schedule, which will roll in Abu Dhabi.

A source tells mid-day of the self-confessed foodie, "Saqib's character needs to look hefty, especially for the climax sequence. Saqib will be seen flaunting his chiselled physique. His diet will be devoid of salt for the entire duration of the shoot. He will need to significantly up his protein and carbohydrate intake."

As for the climax, the makers of Race 3 shot multiple endings for the film to maintain the suspense of the film so much so that apart from the core team even the cast and crew are unaware of the real climax! The actioner is expected to throw up some gripping twists and turns like the first two installments of the franchise. As the climax plays a pivotal part in the story and is the high point of the thriller, the makers opted for shooting multiple endings for the third film in the Race franchise.

Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

