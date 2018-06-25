Race 3 affects Varun Dhawan-Katrina Kaif's dance film?

Makers apparently keen to cut down on budget of Remo D'Souza next film which stars Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif after Race 3 faces flak; director refuses to budge

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif

Remo D'Souza-directed Race 3 has received mixed response from the audience. In the wake of the Salman Khan-starrer not meeting expectations, it has been heard that the makers of D'Souza's next - a dance film featuring Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif - were keen to downsize the budget.



Remo D'Souza

An insider reveals that T-Series had a meeting with Remo D'Souza last week to discuss the revised cost. The source adds, "The budget was pegged at Rs 100 crore. After Race 3, Remo knows the amount of hard work that goes into making a 3D film. So, when the producers urged him to reduce the production cost, Remo didn't budge. He's sure that with stars like Varun and Katrina, the film will make profit. The makers finally relented on the amount."

