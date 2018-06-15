Race 3: Houseful shows prove that Salman Khan fans can't wait to watch this one

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller will hit theatres on 15th June, 2018

Race 3 poster

There is only one day left to the release of Salman Khan‘s much-anticipated action-thriller Race 3. With a lot of twists and turns, the third installment of the Race series promises to be way better than the previous two parts. This time around, the movie is directed by ace choreographer Remo D’Souza, who has helmed films like ABCD and ABCD 2. Starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala, the movie is going to be a visual delight.

Recently, the producers of the film, Salman Khan and Ramesh Taurani, sold off the movie’s satellite rights for a whopping 130cr to a major television network. This means that this action-thriller has already recovered the cost invested for making the film. Plus, the shows of Salman Khan’s Race 3 are already houseful. Salman Khan’s fans are going berserk with booking tickets before reading the reviews of his film.

The film has already minted 4.6 lacs through the advance booking in New Delhi. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Industries Ltd, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June, 2018.

Also Read: Race 3 Trivia: Salman Khan's Trunk Call In The Jungle

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates