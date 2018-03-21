Race 3: Jacqueline Fernandez to play a RAW agent in the film?

Salman Khan's cryptic introductory tweet to Jacqueline Fernandez's character makes fans believe that she will play a RAW agent in Race 3



Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Race 3

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to perform some jaw-dropping action sequence in Race 3. If grapevine is to be believed, Jacqueline might play a RAW agent in the film. Lead actor Salman Khan has almost spilled the beans on Jacqueline's action-packed avatar in Race 3, with his cryptic introduction to her first look poster.

Salman Khan took to his social media handle and tweeted,"Jessica: Raw power. #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Asli_Jacqueline @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial (sic)."

Salman referred Jacqueline Fernandez as a 'Raw' power thereby giving a hint to her onscreen character. After Salman Khan's tweet, there has been an immense alacrity amongst the audience to know if Jacqueline is playing a RAW agent in the film.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will once again come together after their blockbuster hit film Kick. Jacqueline Fernandez had joined Race 3 team in Abu Dhabi for the last shoot schedule of the film, which will get completed by the end of this month.

The actress will be performing some high-octane action sequences in the film. Race 3, has been creating immense buzz ever since the film's announcement.

The third installment with feature Salman Khan in a smashing action-packed avatar. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

