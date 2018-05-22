Race 3: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez to promote the film at T20 finale party

Salman and Jacqueline will host one segment on cricket where the superstar will talk about his love for the sport and how he often plays the game at his Panvel farmhouse



Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be promoting their upcoming film, Race 3 at the T20 finale party. performing on the latest track from the film Heeriye at the T20 finale party.

As Race 3 is inching closer to its release, the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. While T20 is in its last leg, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor will be promoting the action thriller at the sports event.

The recently released track Heeriye from Race 3 has got the temperatures soaring with the sizzling chemistry of the leading duo. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be recreating the magic for the live audience as they groove on Heeriye at T20's finale party.

Salman and Jacqueline will host one segment on cricket where the superstar will talk about his love for the sport and how he often plays the game at his Panvel farmhouse. He will also talk about his favorite players and the team he supports. Later, he and his co-actress will shake a leg on Heeriye, their latest song from Race 3.

The finale party will also witness performances by Daisy Shah and Iulia Vantur.

The duo, who created waves with their last outing Kick is all set to spread their charm in one of the most anticipated films of Salman Khan this Eid. There has been immense anticipation amongst the audience to witness the duo on screen again.

Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

Also Read: Salman Khan Heaps Praise On Race 3 Co-Star Jacqueline Fernandez, Calls Her The Best

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates