Race 3 special screening: Huma Qureshi attends with family to cheer Saqib Saleem

On Tuesday, the makers of Race 3 organised its first special screening for their friends and family at a Juhu multiplex

Huma Qureshi with parents. All Pics: Yogen Shah

With a few days left for the release of Salman Khan's massive Eid release, Race 3; on Tuesday, the makers organised a special screening of the film in a plush suburban multiplex for the near and dear ones. Race 3 is Salman's 'Eidi' for his fans and followers and has got everyone excited for the third instalment of this popular franchise.

In addition to Salman Khan, Race 3 has an ensemble cast of Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Freddy Daruwala. While everyone from the cast were in attendance at the screening, we also spotted Huma Qureshi, who'd come with parents to extend their support to brother Saqib Saleem, as Race 3 marks his first mega-budget film. They were all smiles post watching the movie.

Saqib Saleem posed with Daisy and will be seen sharing screen space with these celebrated actors. Ask him if he has developed knowledge about identifying the potential of a good script? "I think my understanding of a script was much pure when I was new in the film industry. Now, with time and more information, at times I fail to understand the potential of a good script. "I tend to look at the substance of my part... which production house and director I am working with etc. Perhaps that is how I miss out on the purity of a story at times like an audience…" replied Saqib in an interview.

Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani also attended the film's screening with son Girish Kumar. Director Remo D'souza was also seen in full swing as the baton of carrying the franchise's third series lies on his head. Salman Khan's family was also there to enjoy the typical masala potboiler, as our cameras captured brother Sohail Khan accompanied by wife Seema Khan, sons Yohan and Nirvaan.

Bobby Deol, who will be seen on the screens after a long hiatus, was all smiles with wife Tanya. Bobby may have seen little success in his first innings, but the actor believes he has an ace up his sleeve with a big-ticket film like Race 3. He hopes that the much-anticipated film, which sees him sharing screen space with Salman Khan, will bring him back in the game.

Jacqueline Fernandez had also arrived for the special screening of Race 3. Salman and Jacqueline created waves with their last outing Kick, and are all set to spread their charm in one of the most anticipated films of the year. The track Heeriye from Race 3 has got the temperatures soaring with the sizzling chemistry of the leading duo.

Anil Kapoor gave a thumbs up to the photographers at the screening. Anil, who is returning to the Race franchise for the 3rd time has performed all the stunts by himself!

Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs. The film releases on June 15, 2018.

