Race 3 team visits NGOs to celebrate film's success

Race 3 team continues the special initiative adopted by the star cast post the release of the film as Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem visit two NGOs on Tuesday. The star cast of the action thriller spared time from their promotions to visit various NGOs in order to dedicate their time in the service of the needy across the nation. Before the release of the film, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem travelled across the nation for the noble cause, post the release Daisy and Saqib paid visits to NGOs to spend quality time with the needy.

Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem visited two different NGOs on Tuesday and celebrated the film's success with them just like the whole team did before the release of the film. Both the actors cleared their schedules to spend time with the elderly at St. Anthony Home for the aged and Ashray Home for children. They spent time with the elderly and spoke to them and their life. Later, both the actors went and met the kids of HIV positive parents.

This year Salman Khan's Eid release, Race 3 races ahead to become a hit. The film garners love from the audience as it held strong on a working Monday by minting 14.24 cr, taking total to 120.71 cr at the domestic box office. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly a hit film.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and is running strong at the box office.

