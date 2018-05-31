Race 3: Theme song Allah Duhai Hai to be launched in 3D

The makers of Race 3 are very keen on showcasing the song in 3D and hence planned to launch the song on the big screen, at an event on Friday, June 1



Salman Khan in a still from Allah Duhai Hai song from Race 3

After Heeriye and Selfish, the makers of Race 3 are releasing the franchise's theme song, Allah Duhai Hai but in 3D. The theme track of the action thriller Allah Duhai Hai from Race has been an instant hit with the audiences, since the first installment of the film had released. The track has become synonymous with the action franchise with its catchy line and striking tune that has stayed with the audience.

As a tradition, the title track in both the films so far has been shot with the entire star cast and this time too, the entire cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Bobby Deol will be seen in the track. But this time, the makers have decided to add that extra punch.

The makers are very keen on showcasing the song in 3D and hence planned to launch the song on the big screen, at an event on Friday, June 1.

Director Remo D’Souza, who has earlier worked on 3D dance films will be working on his first action 3D film. He says, "We wanted the audiences (media persons) to experience something special so we decided to launch this song in 3D. This will be a one-of-its-kind event and we are really excited."

Race 3 will be released in 3D and 2D format across the globe.

Remo D'Souza takes the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats. The trailer gave glimpses of never-seen-before action stunts in India proving to be a treat to the audience. The film boasts of high octane stunts proving to be a visual delight for fans across all quarters. Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.

