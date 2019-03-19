Rachel Bilson to star in 'Lovestruck'

hollywood

Based on French series, "Quadras", the show is described as a "structurally inventive" series. As the viewer gets to know the wedding party, they will learn about both their present and past and that things are not always as they seem

Rachel Bilson

Rachel Bilson has been roped in as the female lead for the show "Lovestruck". According to The Hollywood Reporter, "The OC" alum will play the bride, Daisy Valentine in the dramedy that unfolds at a wedding over a single night."

"Lovestruck" marks Bilson's homecoming to Fox network, where she got her breakout role as Summer Roberts in the teen soap "The OC", that ran from 2003-07. The cast also includes Andie MacDowell and Richard Roxburgh who play Daisy's parents, along with Kathleen Turner, Madeline Wise and Usman Ally.

