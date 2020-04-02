Rachel Bloom writes an emotional post as she becomes a mother

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom took to Instagram to reveal that she gave birth to her first child.

Bloom and husband Dan Gregor welcomed their daughter, with the actress noting that she was in the NICU during the Coronavirus pandemic while "a dear friend" was in a hospital 3,000 miles away, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor's lives. As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm," Bloom said.

The 32-year-old continued: "The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers. From those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war. Thank you thank you thank you.Brb, gonna go get to know the person who came out of my vagina." (sic)

Read her post right here:

Bloom and Gregor got married in 2015. He is a producer and writer who penned three episodes of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and was an executive story editor on "How I Met Your Mother", as well as a producer on both. Gregor also wrote the Robert Downey Jr.-starrer Dolittle. Bloom recently lent her voice to Extinct, Trolls World Tour and The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates