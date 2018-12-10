Rachel Brosnahan hopes for positive change with #MeToo movement

hollywood

Rachel Brosnahan appreciates the conversations started by #MeToo movement, but says there is still a long way to go

Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan appreciates the conversations started by #MeToo movement, but says there is still a long way to go. "There is a lot of change still to come," Brosnahan told IANS when asked about how the world has changed after the whole #MeToo movement.

"I think we are still waiting to see, hopefully, the positive effect that it will have on the industry, in the country and on the world. But it is too soon. People are taking the steps in the right direction," she added. Set in 1950s Manhattan, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel", available on Amazon Prime Video, tells story of a woman Miriam "Midge" Maisel who is trying to find her own voice with stand up after her husband leaves her. With music and lighter tones, the show puts spotlight on the gender issues, and the disparity. The second season of the show went live on December 5.

Brosnahan says the "the conversations that are happening on the show feel relevant" because of the #MeToo movement.

"This is just a show about a woman walking through the world in 1950s and these things are the things she faced. She starts to view them as something not acceptable to her anymore. But something which was absorbed into who she was."

