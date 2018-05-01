Rachel McAdams: I don't want to repeat myself and stay safe

When it comes to choosing films, Rachel McAdams wants to find a connection to her part



Rachel McAdams

Actor Rachel McAdams says she is keen to push herself out of her comfort zone with her work and loves the unpredictable nature of her job. "I'm always looking to take on roles that push me further than I might like to go. I don't want to repeat myself and stay safe. One of the things I love about acting is how I never know exactly where a character is going to take me," McAdams said.

When it comes to choosing films, the 39-year-old actor wants to find a "connection" to her part, reported Contactmusic, "I've never worried about (playing determined women). I've worked on serious dramas, such as 'A Most Wanted Man' and I also played a nasty woman who tormented Owen Wilson in 'Midnight in Paris'. "I judge projects by the people involved and the quality of the writing. As long as I feel a connection to the character, I'm willing to play almost any role. Something either clicks in your head or it doesn't," she said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever