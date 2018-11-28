Rachel McAdams opens up about welcoming first baby

hollywood

Rachel McAdams in an interview confirmed that she welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Jamie Linden in April

Rachel McAdams

Actor Rachel McAdams has opened up about her pregnancy, which she had earlier kept as a secret. The 40-year-old, in an interview with The Sunday Times, confirmed that she welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Jamie Linden in April.

'It's the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, hands down,' the Oscar nominee revealed, as reported by People magazine. '[People say] your life is not your own anymore, but I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person.'

McAdams, who was 39 when she gave birth seven months ago, said she didn't want to have children before 'it was the right time,' and that she is happy she 'waited a long time' to embrace motherhood.

'The Notebook' star further said her new role as a mother has been one of the most enjoyable experiences of her life. 'I'm having more fun being a mum than I've ever had,' the 'Doctor Strange' actor explained. 'Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me. Even the tough days ' there's something delightful about them.'

