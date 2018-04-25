Rachel Weisz makes red carpet appearance post announcing pregnancy

Just four days after revealing she was expecting her first child with husband Daniel Craig, Academy award-winning actress Rachel Weisz stepped out on the red carpet in a bump-hugging dress



Rachel Weisz

Just four days after revealing she was expecting her first child with husband Daniel Craig, Academy award winning actress Rachel Weisz stepped out on the red carpet in a bump-hugging dress. The actress, 48, attended the Tribeca Film Festival screening of her upcoming film "Disobedience" that talks about two female lovers forced to hide their relationship from their Orthodox Jewish community.

Weisz, who has an 11-year-old son from her previous relationship with Darren Aronofsky, wore a brown Chloé dress with ruffled sleeves and shoulder cutouts, reports people.com. She was joined on the red carpet by her costar Rachel McAdams. Weisz revealed her pregnancy during a New York Times interview published on Friday. Craig, 50, has a 25-year-old daughter, Ella, with actress Fiona Loudon.

"I'll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy," she told the Times. "We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery," added Weisz. The couple married in 2011, just six months after they began dating.

