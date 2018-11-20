Rachel Weisz shows of her post baby body

hollywood

Rachel Weisz looked incredible as she showed off her post-baby body in a sleek full-length black dress at the Governors Awards on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

Rachel Weisz attends the 10th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. Pic/AFP

Actress Rachel Weisz flaunted her post-baby body in a plunging black gown as she attended the Governors Awards just three months after giving birth. She gave birth to her daughter three months ago. And Rachel Weisz looked incredible as she showed off her post-baby body in a sleek full-length black dress at the Governors Awards on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The short-sleeved frock, with ruched shoulder detailing, clung to her curvaceous frame, elegantly highlighting her slim waist in the process. Weisz, who is married to Bond star Daniel Craig and gave birth to their daughter three months ago, wore her raven tresses styled in loose tousled curls around her shoulders.

Her natural beauty was enhanced with a light dusting of bronzer, and sweep of mascara and a muted rouge lip. Holding onto a small black satin clutch, Rachel kept the rest of her accessories to a minimum.

The couple were wed in 2011 and this is their first child together. In April, they announced that they were expecting, but have kept things largely private, not commenting on the pregnancy or birth.

