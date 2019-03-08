Rachel Weisz to produce and star in Lanny

hollywood

Actor Rachel Weisz will star in and produce the film adaptation of Max Porter's novel Lanny. Porter's book, a follow-up to his 2015 novel "Grief is the Thing with Feathers", was optioned by The Bureau, BBC Films and Weisz, and they have started working on the project. According to Variety, the actor will produce the film along with The Bureau's Tristan Goligher.

The story follows Lanny, who moves his family to a commuter village close to London that is filled with mysterious characters and myths that tap into English folklore. The team is currently looking for a screenwriter to adapt Porter's book.

Weisz, 49, most recently won the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite".

