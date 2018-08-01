Racist white man harasses Indian-origin couple, threatens to kill their children

The couple is originally from India, but are Canadian citizens who have been living there for the past seven years. Hamilton police are investigating the incident as a hate crime

Police are probing the incident as a hate crime. Pic/Youtube

An Indian-origin couple has been harassed in Canada by a 'racist' white man who yelled that 'go back to your country' and threatened to 'kill' their children, prompting police to investigate it as a hate crime.

The incident happened on Sunday when the Indian and the 47-year-old Dale Robertson got into a scuffle over a parking lot at the Walmart Supercentre in Hamilton. The argument started after the couple, who were not identified, tried to back into a parking spot and apparently got in the way of Robertson, who then gets into his silver truck as the Indian man tries to talk to him, CBC reported.

"I would kill your children first," Robertson said. The couple is originally from India but are Canadian citizens who have been living there for the past seven years. Hamilton police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

