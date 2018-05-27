Radek Stepanek marries Nicole Vaidisova... Again!

Vaidisova got married to Stepanek when she was just 18, before divorcing him in 2013



Radek Stepanek and Nicole Vaidisova

Former Czech tennis ace Radek Stepanek, 39, posted this picture with Nicole Vaidisova, 29, on Saturday after they got married for the second time. He captioned the picture, "Every love story is beautiful , but ours is my favourite. 25.5.2018 #WeDo."

Vaidisova got married to Stepanek when she was just 18, before divorcing him in 2013. Later, Stepanek dated Martina Hingis and Petra Kvitova. In 2016, Vaidisova denied rumours that they were dating again, but Stepanek confirmed that the two rekindled romance on Facebook. Currently, Vaidisova is pregnant with the couple's first child.

