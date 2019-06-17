Radha and Krishn to rescue Vrishbhan
The story of RadhaKrishn is about explaining the world the meaning of selfless love. Recently we witnessed the wedding preparation of Radha (Mallika Singh) and Krishn (Sumedh Mudgalkar) are going on
Star Bharat's magnum opus RadhaKrishn will unfold one of the greatest phases from Radha and Krishn's life. The story of RadhaKrishn is about explaining the world the meaning of selfless love. Recently we witnessed the wedding preparation of Radha (Mallika Singh) and Krishn (Sumedh Mudgalkar) are going on and Ayan pretends to become a sanyasi if he doesn't marry Radha.
Ugrapat reminds Vrishbhan of his promise and requests for Radha's hand in marriage for his son Ayan. Further, Ugrapat warns him of being expelled from Barsana if he does not agree and promises that Radha's betterment is in marrying Ayan.
Also read: Telly tattle: Krushna Abhishek's surprise visit; Rashami Desai finds doctors boring
Radha witnesses this conversation between her father and mother regarding this and becomes tense. Will Radha and Krishn manage to remove all the obstacles from Vrishbhan's way? How will Radha tell Krishn about her father's promise to Ugrapat?
Tune in to Star Bharat to watch RadhaKrishn at 9 pm from Monday to Saturday.
Also read: RadhaKrishn to present a mega visual treat in Krishna - Kaaliya nag fight!
Top Stories of the Day:
- Father's Day 2019: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and other B-town celebs wish their dads
- Dance Deewane 2: Janhvi Kapoor shows off her belly dancing moves; watch video
- Batla House, Mission Mangal and Saaho to lock horns at the box office
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas assigns her Bajirao Mastani makeup artiste for Sharmin Segal's Malaal
- Workout diaries: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter spotted in Bandra
- Mumbai Rains: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is ruling the internet in this yellow raincoat
- Ayushmann Khurrana: We shouldn't be blindly proud of our country
- Taimur Ali Khan sticks his tongue out while relaxing with mum Kareena and aunt Karisma
- Zeenat Aman joins the cast of Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus Panipat
- World Cup 2019: Bollywood celebrities laud India as they defeat Pakistan
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kiara Advani stalks Shahid Kapoor's Instagram