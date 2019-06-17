Radha and Krishn to rescue Vrishbhan

television

The story of RadhaKrishn is about explaining the world the meaning of selfless love. Recently we witnessed the wedding preparation of Radha (Mallika Singh) and Krishn (Sumedh Mudgalkar) are going on

Star Bharat's magnum opus RadhaKrishn will unfold one of the greatest phases from Radha and Krishn's life. The story of RadhaKrishn is about explaining the world the meaning of selfless love. Recently we witnessed the wedding preparation of Radha (Mallika Singh) and Krishn (Sumedh Mudgalkar) are going on and Ayan pretends to become a sanyasi if he doesn't marry Radha.

Ugrapat reminds Vrishbhan of his promise and requests for Radha's hand in marriage for his son Ayan. Further, Ugrapat warns him of being expelled from Barsana if he does not agree and promises that Radha's betterment is in marrying Ayan.

Also read: Telly tattle: Krushna Abhishek's surprise visit; Rashami Desai finds doctors boring

Radha witnesses this conversation between her father and mother regarding this and becomes tense. Will Radha and Krishn manage to remove all the obstacles from Vrishbhan's way? How will Radha tell Krishn about her father's promise to Ugrapat?

Tune in to Star Bharat to watch RadhaKrishn at 9 pm from Monday to Saturday.

Also read: RadhaKrishn to present a mega visual treat in Krishna - Kaaliya nag fight!

Top Stories of the Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates