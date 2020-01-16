Radhe: Singer and composer Arjun Kanungo can't keep calm as he debuts with Salman Khan this year

We all have heard the compositions and the music of singer and composer Arjun Kanungo. And now, it's time for all of us to see his acting as he's all set to make his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is slated to release on Eid this year.

Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote- First big drop of 2020! You will see me acting in Radhe this Eid!! A huge huge thank you to the amazing Salman Khan for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. New year, new goals!

Have a look at the post right here:

This isn't the first time a singer is trying his hands in acting. We have seen the trend before in the case of Lucky Ali, Sonu Nigam, and Himesh Reshammiya, and Kanungo is all set to join the bandwagon. For the uninitiated, Radhe is directed by Prabhudheva and is the official remake of the Korean potboiler, The Outlaws. After Wanted and Dabangg 3, this is Dheva and Khan's third film together. Khan's record on EID has been unshaken and unprecedented.

Also starring Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, and now Arjun Kanungo, the film is all set to clash at the box-office with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb. This is possibly one of the biggest clashes in recent times and we cannot wait to see this battle unfold on May 22, 2020!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates