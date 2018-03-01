Radheysham Mopalwar gets one-year extension as managing director of MSRDC

The vice chairman and managing director of MSRDC, Radheysham Mopalwar, who retired on Wednesday, has been given a one year extension



The vice chairman and managing director of MSRDC, Radheysham Mopalwar, who retired on Wednesday, has been given a one year extension. The decision to extend Mopalwar's tenure is expected to be beneficial for MSRDC as it is implementing the all-important Nagpur-Mumbai super communication expressway project, also said to be the pet project of CM Devendra Fadnavis.

